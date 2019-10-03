SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of SPX Flow from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

Get SPX Flow alerts:

Shares of FLOW stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.66. 29,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,765. SPX Flow has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.88.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). SPX Flow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $385.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SPX Flow will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLOW. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SPX Flow during the second quarter valued at about $31,839,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Flow during the second quarter valued at about $28,111,000. Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 133.4% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 630,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,432,000 after purchasing an additional 360,400 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Flow during the second quarter valued at about $3,302,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPX Flow during the second quarter valued at about $9,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.