ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) vs. Idaho Independent Bank (OTCMKTS:IIBK) Head-To-Head Review

ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) and Idaho Independent Bank (OTCMKTS:IIBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get ST BK CORP/SH SH alerts:

1.4% of ST BK CORP/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

ST BK CORP/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Idaho Independent Bank does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ST BK CORP/SH SH and Idaho Independent Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ST BK CORP/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Idaho Independent Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ST BK CORP/SH SH and Idaho Independent Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ST BK CORP/SH SH $30.97 million 4.06 $8.58 million N/A N/A Idaho Independent Bank N/A N/A $10.06 million N/A N/A

Idaho Independent Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ST BK CORP/SH SH.

Profitability

This table compares ST BK CORP/SH SH and Idaho Independent Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ST BK CORP/SH SH 26.52% 13.20% 1.31% Idaho Independent Bank N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

ST BK CORP/SH SH has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Idaho Independent Bank has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ST BK CORP/SH SH beats Idaho Independent Bank on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ST BK CORP/SH SH Company Profile

State Bank Corp. engages in the provision of deposit and loan products through its subsidiary. It offers its products to individuals, businesses and professionals throughout Arizona. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lake Havasu City, AZ.

Idaho Independent Bank Company Profile

Idaho Independent Bank, a state-chartered bank, provides commercial banking services to individual and business customers in Idaho. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as credit and debit cards; and loans comprising home mortgage loans, construction loans, home equity lines of credit, auto loans, personal lines of credit, business term loans, operating lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, secured personal loans, commercial real estate loans, and small business loans, as well as agricultural equipment loans, farm acquisition loans, and government guaranteed loans. It also provides cash management services, including express deposit, wire transfers, automated clearing house, sweep accounts, imaging, positive pay, and other payment services, as well as merchant services. In addition, the company offers online banking, bill pay, overdraft opt-in/out, e-statements, cashier's check, safe deposit box, and mobile banking services. It operates through three branches in Boise, as well as branches in Coeur d'Alene, Hayden, Meridian, Nampa, Caldwell, Mountain Home, Ketchum, and Star, Idaho. Idaho Independent Bank was founded in 1993 and is based in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for ST BK CORP/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ST BK CORP/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.