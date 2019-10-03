Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

SXI has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex Int’l in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Standex Int’l from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

NYSE:SXI traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,758. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Standex Int’l has a twelve month low of $59.28 and a twelve month high of $109.77. The stock has a market cap of $907.36 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.10). Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Standex Int’l will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Standex Int’l by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Standex Int’l by 755.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Standex Int’l during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Standex Int’l by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Standex Int’l by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

