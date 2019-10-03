Steem (STEEM) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $778,718.00

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Steem has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market cap of $48.74 million and approximately $778,718.00 worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001720 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Binance, RuDEX and Bithumb.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,189.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $220.68 or 0.02696482 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00530157 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00021705 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000498 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 363,327,767 coins and its circulating supply is 346,353,673 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Huobi, Poloniex, GOPAX, Upbit, Binance, Bittrex, RuDEX, OpenLedger DEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

