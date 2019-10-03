Stephens Downgrades Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Equal

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $97.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $100.00. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNI. Royal Bank of Canada set a $137.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.86.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.17. 1,541,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,057. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $70.36 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.75.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.47. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,351,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,882,111,000 after acquiring an additional 535,990 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 22.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,901,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $886,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,102 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,773,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,575,000 after acquiring an additional 43,167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 37.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,683,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,851 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,523,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,777,000 after acquiring an additional 92,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.