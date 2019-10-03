Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates $22.00 Price Target for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price objective on Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) in a research note published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Matador Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stephens raised shares of Matador Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Williams Capital initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Matador Resources from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

MTDR traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.55. 2,503,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503,811. Matador Resources has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.93.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 3,584 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.94 per share, with a total value of $49,960.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,664.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph Wm Foran acquired 8,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 28,734 shares of company stock worth $419,588. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.