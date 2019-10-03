Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.77, but opened at $17.89. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Stitch Fix shares last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 1,263,249 shares traded.

Several other analysts have also commented on SFIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.70.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $2,826,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $26,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,300.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 474,856 shares of company stock worth $12,028,769. Insiders own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 562.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,605,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,289 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 23.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,488,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,580,000 after acquiring an additional 849,117 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 26.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,399,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after acquiring an additional 719,063 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 2,125.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 507,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,220,000 after acquiring an additional 484,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 16.3% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,234,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,467,000 after acquiring an additional 313,296 shares in the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average is $25.24. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 3.33.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $432.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.44 million. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.77%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

