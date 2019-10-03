Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,000 Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 135,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 35,490 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 754,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,207,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

GOOS stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.92. 84,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 3.14. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $31.67 and a 52-week high of $72.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.89.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.38 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

