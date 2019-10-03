Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Buys Shares of 1,150 Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 18,874 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.91. The stock had a trading volume of 762,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,989. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $211.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

In related news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,740 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer set a $240.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $221.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.94.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

