Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Buys Shares of 7,320 Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 31,611.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,674,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,006,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,197,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,346 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,475,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,040,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $972,293,000 after purchasing an additional 792,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,520,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,301,000 after purchasing an additional 719,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.76. The company had a trading volume of 109,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,990. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.

In related news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 431,594 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $9,961,189.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H John Greeniaus sold 44,396 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,021,995.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

