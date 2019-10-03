Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Invests $457,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 23.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 74.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 159,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,928,000 after purchasing an additional 67,899 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 159,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 454.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 69,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,660,000 after purchasing an additional 56,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns acquired 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $179.56 per share, with a total value of $28,550.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,297.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total transaction of $2,642,783.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,072,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,459 shares of company stock valued at $9,079,802 in the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GD traded down $4.30 on Wednesday, reaching $174.41. The stock had a trading volume of 597,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,073. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $143.87 and a 12-month high of $207.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.06. The company has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cowen set a $202.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.35.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

