Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Invests $85,000 in Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Tile Shop by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,442,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 277,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Tile Shop by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,668,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 252,407 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tile Shop by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 682,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 248,494 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Tile Shop by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 689,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 116,656 shares in the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTS traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Tile Shop Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $160.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Tile Shop news, Director Peter J. Jacullo III purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $102,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 180,014 shares of company stock valued at $446,832. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tile Shop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Tile Shop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tile Shop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

