Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Makes New $253,000 Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.1% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 43,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $4,893,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.82.

PSX traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.74. 919,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,041. The company has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $119.14.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 30.74%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

