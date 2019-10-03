Storiqa Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (STQ)

Storiqa (CURRENCY:STQ) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Storiqa has a total market capitalization of $429,617.00 and $26,198.00 worth of Storiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storiqa token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Indodax, IDEX, HitBTC and Hotbit. Over the last week, Storiqa has traded down 38.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00190708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.41 or 0.01017706 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00023802 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00089468 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Storiqa Token Profile

Storiqa’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Storiqa’s total supply is 11,287,544,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,920,877,605 tokens. The Reddit community for Storiqa is /r/storiqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storiqa’s official Twitter account is @storiqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storiqa’s official website is crowdsale.storiqa.com. Storiqa’s official message board is medium.com/@storiqa.

Storiqa Token Trading

Storiqa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, CoinBene, LATOKEN, Indodax, HitBTC, IDEX, Hotbit, CoinFalcon, Tidex and Exmo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storiqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storiqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storiqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

