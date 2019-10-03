STV Group (LON:STVG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $365.60

Shares of STV Group Plc. (LON:STVG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $365.60 and traded as high as $383.35. STV Group shares last traded at $377.50, with a volume of 1,610 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STVG shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of STV Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $145.01 million and a P/E ratio of 10.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 365.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 367.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. STV Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.59%.

STV Group Company Profile (LON:STVG)

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Productions, and External Lottery Management segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs.

