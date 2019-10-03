Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

NYSE SUM traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.34. 82,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.27 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.03. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $23.10.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.06 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUM. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

