Summit Properties Ltd (LON:SMTP) Announces €0.01 Dividend

Summit Properties Ltd (LON:SMTP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Summit Properties stock opened at GBX 123 ($1.61) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 69.15. The company has a market capitalization of $562.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.31. Summit Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 1.21 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 136 ($1.78).

