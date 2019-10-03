Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

SNPTF traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $14.55. 1,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,309. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77. Sunny Optical Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36.

About Sunny Optical Technology (Group)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company operates in three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

