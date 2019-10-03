Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Major Shareholder Acquires $2,368,797.34 in Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 153,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $2,368,797.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 242,791 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $4,023,046.87.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 354,167 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $5,942,922.26.

On Monday, September 23rd, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 132,073 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $2,296,749.47.

On Thursday, September 19th, Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 117,637 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,056,294.76.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 381,859 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,545,063.26.

On Friday, September 13th, Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 348 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $5,481.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 122,516 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $1,895,322.52.

On Monday, September 9th, Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 435,254 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $6,567,982.86.

On Thursday, September 5th, Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 245,175 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $3,800,212.50.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 627,439 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $9,430,408.17.

RUN stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.77. 1,022,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,097. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64. Sunrun Inc has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $21.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.78 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 38.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,254 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,988,000 after purchasing an additional 134,790 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth $559,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 215.0% in the second quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 630,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $1,903,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 102.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 162,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 82,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RUN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

