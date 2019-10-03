SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) PT Raised to $69.00

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) had its target price increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.88% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Argus set a $81.00 target price on SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SunTrust Banks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.95.

SunTrust Banks stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.17. 473,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.17. SunTrust Banks has a twelve month low of $46.05 and a twelve month high of $69.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $1,367,649.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,742.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STI. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in SunTrust Banks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in SunTrust Banks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SunTrust Banks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SunTrust Banks by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in SunTrust Banks by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

