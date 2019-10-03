Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires New Shares in GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.11% of GTY Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in GTY Technology during the second quarter worth $264,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in GTY Technology during the second quarter worth $4,128,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in GTY Technology during the second quarter worth $71,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in GTY Technology during the second quarter worth $10,020,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in GTY Technology during the second quarter worth $540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GTYH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.04. 304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,828. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64. GTY Technology Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $12.24.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $8.25 million during the quarter.

GTYH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on GTY Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on GTY Technology in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GTY Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc provides cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital, and integrated payment services via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

