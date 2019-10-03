Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $430,000 in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 242,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,201,000 after acquiring an additional 18,183 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,865,000 after acquiring an additional 38,228 shares during the last quarter. Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the second quarter worth about $13,522,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSJ traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.03. The stock had a trading volume of 15,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,586. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.40. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 1-year low of $68.08 and a 1-year high of $104.38.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

