Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 18,374 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,374 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.08% of American Public Education worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in American Public Education by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 64.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 401.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 153,397 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 9.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Public Education stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,703. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market cap of $367.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. American Public Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $70.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

APEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered American Public Education from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $36.50.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

