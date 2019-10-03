Swarm (SWM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,560.00

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last week, Swarm has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar. Swarm has a market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $3,560.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm token can now be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00190306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.21 or 0.01014652 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00023811 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00089638 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,654,618 tokens. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund.

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.