SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 531,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,832 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $37,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the second quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 55.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 14,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $1,161,626.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,264.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $2,648,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,268 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,336.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,509 shares of company stock worth $6,104,093 over the last ninety days. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,620. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.78 and its 200-day moving average is $71.80.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays increased their target price on SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.52.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

