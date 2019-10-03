Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

TLRD has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Tailored Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Tailored Brands stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.37. 117,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,676,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.15. Tailored Brands has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $222.31 million, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.79.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Tailored Brands had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2,629.06%. The business had revenue of $789.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tailored Brands will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Theo Killion bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,258.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dinesh S. Lathi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.92 per share, with a total value of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,633.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 29,000 shares of company stock worth $135,600. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,519,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,386,000 after buying an additional 346,005 shares during the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $12,505,000. Scion Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 112.8% during the second quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,675,000 after buying an additional 980,800 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $9,923,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,233,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,831,000 after buying an additional 45,217 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

