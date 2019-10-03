Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,915 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Target were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,798,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,146. The company has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $110.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.79 and its 200 day moving average is $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,140 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $413,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 13,540 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.66, for a total transaction of $1,417,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,369 shares of company stock worth $9,751,164. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Target from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Target from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.97.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

