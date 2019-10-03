Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,984 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,182 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 2.0% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Park National Corp OH owned about 0.07% of Target worth $36,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,186,903 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,480,588,000 after acquiring an additional 522,633 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,944,281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $601,443,000 after acquiring an additional 19,238 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,359,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $377,608,000 after acquiring an additional 54,263 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 889.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $371,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,555,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,961,000 after acquiring an additional 630,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Target from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Target from $76.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 target price on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.97.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 20,386 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $2,206,784.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,983,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laysha Ward sold 20,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $2,204,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,089.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,369 shares of company stock valued at $9,751,164. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $110.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $18.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. Target’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Target announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

