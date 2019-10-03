Target Coin (TGT) Market Cap Hits $1,659.00

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded down 96% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Target Coin has a market capitalization of $1,659.00 and $1.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Target Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Target Coin has traded down 98.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012287 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00190641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.72 or 0.01010728 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00024139 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00089445 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Target Coin Profile

Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. Target Coin’s official website is www.tgtcoins.com. Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin.

Target Coin Token Trading

Target Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Target Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Target Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Target Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

