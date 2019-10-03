TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Bought by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 375.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,862,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,906,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526,728 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,800,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $747,087,000 after purchasing an additional 180,186 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 92.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,117,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847,007 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 77.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,828,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,304,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,821,000 after purchasing an additional 319,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.92. 81,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,482,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.18. TechnipFMC PLC has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $31.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTI shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered TechnipFMC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.07.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

