TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

NASDAQ:TTGT traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $22.63. 53,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $25.14.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.73 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $63,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,022.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don Hawk sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $314,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,669.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,484 shares of company stock worth $3,322,273. 27.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TechTarget by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,808,000 after acquiring an additional 96,929 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,790,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,057,000 after purchasing an additional 30,493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 794,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 706,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,011,000 after purchasing an additional 30,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

