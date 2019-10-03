TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TGNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded TEGNA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Cannonball Research began coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Shares of NYSE TGNA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.77. 21,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $16.58.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.10 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TEGNA will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TEGNA by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,444,000 after purchasing an additional 97,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,630,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,848,000 after acquiring an additional 841,666 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,710,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,780 shares during the last quarter. Standard General L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,378,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,629,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,434,000 after acquiring an additional 362,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

