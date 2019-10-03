Tempus Applied Solutions (OTCMKTS:TMPS) Stock Price Up 10%

Tempus Applied Solutions Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:TMPS) rose 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.22, approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 16,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27.

Tempus Applied Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TMPS)

Tempus Applied Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in aviation services. It deals with turnkey flight operations and offers customized design, engineering, and modification solutions and training services that support critical aviation mission requirements. It operates in a single segment: Flight Operations and Support.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus Applied Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus Applied Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.