Tennant (NYSE:TNC) CEO Sells $623,605.28 in Stock

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) CEO Chris Killingstad sold 9,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $623,605.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,208 shares in the company, valued at $11,323,783.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chris Killingstad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Chris Killingstad sold 6,500 shares of Tennant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $455,000.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Chris Killingstad sold 2,200 shares of Tennant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $149,600.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of Tennant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $941,905.62.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of Tennant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $851,362.47.

NYSE TNC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.23. Tennant has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.71.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $299.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 3.35%. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tennant will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Tennant by 126.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Tennant by 264.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tennant during the second quarter worth $104,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tennant during the second quarter worth $4,349,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Tennant by 18.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Tennant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

