Tern (LON:TERN) Stock Price Up 10%

Shares of Tern PLC (LON:TERN) rose 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.43 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.11), approximately 665,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.50.

About Tern (LON:TERN)

Tern Plc invests in the private software companies. It primarily acquires or invests in companies operating in the Internet of Things and cloud spaces. The company was formerly known as Silvermere Energy plc and changed its name to Tern Plc in August 2013. Tern Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Tern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.