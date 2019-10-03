Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives $48.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.67.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 62.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,771,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,030,000 after purchasing an additional 36,445 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 48.4% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 26,663 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth about $1,224,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 17.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Shares of TRNO stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,632. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $51.84.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $41.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.53 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 36.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

