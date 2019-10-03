Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.78

Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.78 and traded as high as $15.27. Teucrium Corn Fund shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 3,910 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Teucrium Corn Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teucrium Corn Fund by 566.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Teucrium Corn Fund during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Teucrium Corn Fund by 6,475.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Teucrium Corn Fund during the second quarter valued at $207,000.

About Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN)

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

