The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $9,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 348.8% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 49.6% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 500 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $26,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,448 shares in the company, valued at $290,051.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $747,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,603.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 429,638 shares of company stock valued at $23,411,372. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.99. 6,880,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,469,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.84. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $44.25 and a 52-week high of $55.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.26.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

