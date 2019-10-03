The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MDCO. Roth Capital set a $72.00 target price on shares of The Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Medicines from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of The Medicines from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Get The Medicines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDCO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,470. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.63. The Medicines has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $51.93. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 0.91.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Medicines will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Rodin sold 5,000 shares of The Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Medicines in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in The Medicines by 17.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in The Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Medicines by 35.1% during the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter.

The Medicines Company Profile

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for The Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.