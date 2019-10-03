Theratechnologies (THERF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Theratechnologies (OTCMKTS:THERF) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 8th.

Theratechnologies (OTCMKTS:THERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS THERF traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 28,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,427. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

