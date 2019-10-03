Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,478 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 50.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,042,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,412,000 after purchasing an additional 681,668 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 146.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,111,000 after purchasing an additional 245,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Thor Industries by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,632,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,945,000 after purchasing an additional 231,869 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Thor Industries by 31.8% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 712,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,663,000 after purchasing an additional 171,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Thor Industries by 31.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 651,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,639,000 after purchasing an additional 157,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer purchased 3,545 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.23 per share, with a total value of $202,880.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,501.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:THO traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $55.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,913. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.05 and a twelve month high of $85.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on THO. Bank of America lowered their target price on Thor Industries from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Thor Industries from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wellington Shields cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.44.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.