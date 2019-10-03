ThoreCoin Trading 1.8% Higher This Week (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ThoreCoin token can now be bought for approximately $1,547.13 or 0.18876514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $134.11 million and approximately $140,303.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00190708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.41 or 0.01017706 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00023802 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00089468 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com.

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

