ThoreNext Hits One Day Trading Volume of $130,685.00 (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One ThoreNext token can currently be bought for $7.07 or 0.00086437 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. In the last week, ThoreNext has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. ThoreNext has a market cap of $153.15 million and approximately $130,685.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00190533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.01016456 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00023753 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00089381 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ThoreNext Token Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com. ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin.

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

