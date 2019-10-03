Tolar (TOL) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $136,444.00

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Tolar has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $136,444.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tolar has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Tolar token can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tolar Profile

Tolar’s total supply is 887,389,431 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,726,787 tokens. Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tolar’s official website is tolar.io.

Buying and Selling Tolar

Tolar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tolar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

