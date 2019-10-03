Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 75.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,698 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,821 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TOL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 4,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $562,844.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 46,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $1,795,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,273 shares in the company, valued at $13,223,955.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,008 shares of company stock worth $6,113,365 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.96. 93,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,759. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $41.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

