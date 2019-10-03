TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,937 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,985 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.25% of TopBuild worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 70.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TopBuild by 38.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 253.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in TopBuild during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 830.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

BLD stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.13. 143,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.63. TopBuild Corp has a 1-year low of $41.27 and a 1-year high of $97.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.03. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.80.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.15. TopBuild had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $660.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLD. Zelman & Associates raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of TopBuild to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 3,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $272,912.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 6,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $568,017.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,573.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,541 shares of company stock worth $3,889,352. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

