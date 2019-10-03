Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,847 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Texas Instruments worth $69,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16,895.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $914,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922,914 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 29.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,864,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,591,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,845 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $184,058,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $12,823,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 122.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,487,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,834,000 after purchasing an additional 819,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,318,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,162. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.70 and a 12 month high of $131.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Texas Instruments to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.75.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $793,040.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,003,107.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 52,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $6,681,197.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,575,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

