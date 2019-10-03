Toronto Dominion Bank Has $59.25 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,642 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.10% of Intuitive Surgical worth $59,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $26,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 30.2% during the first quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities set a $375.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $560.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $575.33.

ISRG traded down $15.18 on Wednesday, reaching $513.42. The company had a trading volume of 67,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,887. The company has a fifty day moving average of $512.54 and a 200-day moving average of $520.66. The company has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.13. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $430.24 and a one year high of $589.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total value of $591,624.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,529.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.18, for a total transaction of $106,033.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,177,480.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,869 shares of company stock valued at $13,664,252 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

