Toronto Dominion Bank Has $78.18 Million Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,260,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,716 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 1.26% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $78,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 56.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.6% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

BEP stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.73. The stock had a trading volume of 217,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,828. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.28 and a beta of 0.46. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $41.01.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 9.16%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,584.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BEP shares. Barclays raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a $40.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.11.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

