Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 229,837 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 23.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 762,372 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 229,837 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $63,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 776,289 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $65,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 305.8% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,495 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Farmers National Bank raised its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 35,646 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Starbucks from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Starbucks to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.10.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,904.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 21,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $2,025,330.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,794 shares of company stock worth $12,846,450 in the last 90 days. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,125,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,489,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.43 and a 200 day moving average of $84.52. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $54.71 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.